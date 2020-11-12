Bihar: Tejashwi Issues Ultimatum; Asks CM Nitish To Step Down After Finishing 3rd In Polls

After losing the Bihar elections by a mere 12,768 votes to the Mahagathbandhan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, warned CM Nitish Kumar, that if there was no improvement in the state by January, RJD will take out a 'massive protest'. The 31-year-old Yadav scion pointed out that JD(U) had finished third in the seat tally, hinting at Bihar people's will for change. The recently concluded Bihar polls ushered Nitish Kumar's 6th stint as Chief Minister after NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats.

Tejashwi: 'Improve by January, or else..'

"Some people in Mahagathbandhan have said that the person who is NDA's face is not deserving of the job (CM post). Today his face (Nitish Kumar) has reached the third position, which shows the change in people's voting. He must respect their wishes and step down. Earlier, he spoke about his retirement from politics. While we will be undertaking a 'Thank you' yatra soon, if the situation will not improve by January, we will start a massive protest," said Tejashwi in a press conference.

Continuing to target the Election Commission, Tejashwi added, "We don't get it, they rejected 700-900 postal. Why did Election Commission do postal ballot counting at the end, why not at the start? EC was under pressure. We demand a recount of votes".

What has RJD claimed?

RJD made a sensational claim that at least 119 Mahagatbandhan candidates had already won, inspite of counting being done in several assembly seats. Alleging that the Returning Officer had already congratulated these candidates, it contended that some of them were not been given winning certificates. According to the key Mahagatbandhan constituent, the tally was being shown as 109 instead of 119, alleging that CM Nitish Kumar was calling up officials to rig the election results. EC has rubbished all these claims, as all vote tallies are publically available.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

