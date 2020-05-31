'Unlock 1' The Biggest Feature Of Covid Lockdown 5.0: All You Need To Know In 13 Points 

The Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Soon after, the Home Ministry issued guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the lockdown with focus on the economy. This comes even as India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

The first phase of the lockdown in the country due to Coronavirus was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected.

As Centre has now planned on a phase-wise reopening of the country, here are all the developments related to the same:

Centre announced an extension of nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of guidelines, as per which various restrictions will be lifted in three phases. However, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments. In Phase 1: Religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. In Phase 2: Schools, Colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders. In Phase 3: Decision will be taken on the reopening of the International air travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, social/ Political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations. Even as Centre has announced Unlock 1, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram and Punjab have extended the lockdown which means the states will take a call whether or not they will allow the Centre's permitted activities from June 8. While Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram has extended the lockdown till June 15, Punjab has done so till June 30. Sources say that Bihar is also mulling a 15-day extension of the lockdown. Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am The DGCA extended the restrictions on international commercial passenger flights till June 30. It added that the restrictions are not applicable to internationals all-cargo operations. The Centre has also reiterated the precautions that need to be taken amid the current crisis. Wearing of face cover/masks in public places have been made is compulsory. While shops have been allowed to open, 6 feet distance has to be maintained and shops have been instructed to not allow more than five persons at one time. A detailed SOP for the same will be issued by the MHA. Centre has specified the number of guests in a marriage function and funeral and last rites related gatherings: Not more than 50 As per Centre's guideline, spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine, as prescribed by the state/UT or local authorities while consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places remains prohibited. Work from home: The Centre has advised workplaces to practise WFH as far as possible.

