Bihar Govt Classifies COVID-19 Hit Districts Into Only Red & Orange Zones; No Greens

The Bihar Government in a notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home has decided to classify the COVID-19 affected districts into only Red and Orange Zones. There will be no Green Zones in Bihar. Whereas, the Government of India has categorized three types of COVID affected Zones-- Red, Orange, and Green.
In the notification issued by Bihar Government's Additional Chief Secretary Home, Amir Subhani said that "Keeping in mind the spread of the coronavirus in new areas and with the return of migrant labourers and students back to Bihar in large numbers, it has been decided to enforce the lockdown even more strictly so that the virus does not reach to the community level. Bihar government has decided to classify the COVID-19 affected areas into Red and orange Zones only and the rules applicable to these zones as directed by the Government of India will be enforced by the Government of Bihar. In the orange zones, for essential commodities, e-commerce, construction in rural areas, salon, and spa, the concerned District Magistrate can pass an order to open any such shops or enterprises."
There are six districts of Bihar in Red Zone and the rest 32 in the orange zone.
The Government of India has classified COVID-19 affected areas into Red, Orange, and Green Zones. The Red zones are areas with all the hotspot districts with large outbreaks and clusters. The orange zones are districts that have not seen any new cases in the last 14 days. Meanwhile, all the non-infected districts are currently considered as Green Zones. A red zone district can be moved to the green zone if there is no new case seen in the last 28 days and an orange zone district can be moved to the green zone if there is no new case seen in the last 14 days.
