Bihar Govt Classifies COVID-19 Hit Districts Into Only Red & Orange Zones; No Greens

The Bihar Government in a notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home has decided to classify the COVID-19 affected districts into only Red and Orange Zones. There will be no Green Zones in Bihar. Whereas, the Government of India has categorized three types of COVID affected Zones-- Red, Orange, and Green.

Bihar govt's notification

In the notification issued by Bihar Government's Additional Chief Secretary Home, Amir Subhani said that "Keeping in mind the spread of the coronavirus in new areas and with the return of migrant labourers and students back to Bihar in large numbers, it has been decided to enforce the lockdown even more strictly so that the virus does not reach to the community level. Bihar government has decided to classify the COVID-19 affected areas into Red and orange Zones only and the rules applicable to these zones as directed by the Government of India will be enforced by the Government of Bihar. In the orange zones, for essential commodities, e-commerce, construction in rural areas, salon, and spa, the concerned District Magistrate can pass an order to open any such shops or enterprises."

List of Red and Orange Zone districts

There are six districts of Bihar in Red Zone and the rest 32 in the orange zone.



Red Zone Districts :

1.Munger

2.Patna

3.Rohtas

4.Buxar

5.Gaya

6.Nalanda

Orange Zone Districts :

7.Kaimur (Bhabua)

8.Siwan

9.Gopalganj

10.Bhojpur

11.Begusarai

12.Aurangabad

13.Madhubani

14.Purbi Champaran

15.Bhagalpur

16.Arwal

17.Saran

18.Nawada

19.Lakhisarai

20.Banka

21.Vaishali

22.Darbhanga

23.Jehanabad

24.Madhepura

25.Purnia

26.Sheikhpura

27.Araria

28.Jamui

29.Katihar

30.Khagaria

31.Kishanganj

32.Muzaffarpur

33.Pashchim Champaran

34.Saharsa

35.Samastipur

36.Sheohar

37.Sitamarhi

38. Supaul

The Government of India has classified COVID-19 affected areas into Red, Orange, and Green Zones. The Red zones are areas with all the hotspot districts with large outbreaks and clusters. The orange zones are districts that have not seen any new cases in the last 14 days. Meanwhile, all the non-infected districts are currently considered as Green Zones. A red zone district can be moved to the green zone if there is no new case seen in the last 28 days and an orange zone district can be moved to the green zone if there is no new case seen in the last 14 days.

