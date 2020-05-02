Full List Of Special Trains During Lockdown - Check Out The List Of Shramik Special Trains

From May 1, 2020, the Indian Railways started 6 special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers to their home states. These Shramik special trains would be of help to migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists, and other people who are stranded in different states. Check out the full list of special trains during lockdown.

Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down



Here is the order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs stating the rules by which the migrant workers would be sent off to their home states. They have also mentioned the rules that need to be followed by the sending and receiving states in this matter. Check out the government order.

Full list of special trains during lockdown

Out of the 6 special trains that were announced, one has already reached the destination. The special train carried 1200 passengers from Lingampalli, Telangana to Hatia, Jharkhand. 5 more special trains that have already started or soon to start from their starting stations include trains from -

Nasik to Lucknow

Aluva to Bhubaneswar

Nasik to Bhopal

Jaipur to Patna

Kota to Hatia

How to book Shramik special trains during lockdown?

Only the people identified and registered by the state government would be allowed to travel on these special trains. According to the MHA guidelines, bulk tickets for registered workers would be provided by the state itself. So there is no sale of train tickets for individuals.

Stranded migrants, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other people across India can travel to their home states after contacting the nodal officer of their state and giving a valid reason for the travel.

across India can travel to their home states after contacting the nodal officer of their state and giving a valid reason for the travel. The Ministry of Railways has appointed nodal officers, who will act as a coordinating liaison between stranded passengers and the respective State/UT.

who will act as a coordinating liaison between stranded passengers and the respective State/UT. The nodal officers would register all the stranded people within their State/UT. The passengers would be screened at the sending states and only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel. The state governments will carry these people in sanitised buses to bring them to the sending station.

The ticket fares would be borne by the respective state government and hence the passengers are told not to buy anything from the train as meals, water would be provided. For long-distance trains, the fare is inclusive of meals and water. After reaching the destination, passengers would receive food and water at their receiving station as well.

On Friday, May 1, International Workers' Day, Indian Railways ran the first train during lockdown from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. With over 1200 migrants in the 24-coach train, the migrants reached the destination at 23.15 hrs on May 1. The Railways also mentioned that they would announce more special trains in future if requested by the state governments.

