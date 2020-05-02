Full List Of Special Trains During Lockdown - Check Out The List Of Shramik Special Trains

Quick links:
From May 1, 2020, the Indian Railways started 6 special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers to their home states. These Shramik special trains would be of help to migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists, and other people who are stranded in different states. Check out the full list of special trains during lockdown.
Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 1, 2020
Trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governmentshttps://t.co/XlDGtrmQXN pic.twitter.com/cFQkkZuZSS
Here is the order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs stating the rules by which the migrant workers would be sent off to their home states. They have also mentioned the rules that need to be followed by the sending and receiving states in this matter. Check out the government order.
Out of the 6 special trains that were announced, one has already reached the destination. The special train carried 1200 passengers from Lingampalli, Telangana to Hatia, Jharkhand. 5 more special trains that have already started or soon to start from their starting stations include trains from -
On Friday, May 1, International Workers' Day, Indian Railways ran the first train during lockdown from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. With over 1200 migrants in the 24-coach train, the migrants reached the destination at 23.15 hrs on May 1. The Railways also mentioned that they would announce more special trains in future if requested by the state governments.
First Shramik special train, carrying 1225 workers from Lingampalli in Telangana reached Hatia in Jharkhand last night at 23.15 hrs#IndiaFightsCorona@PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @SureshAngadi_ pic.twitter.com/6Pp8U7tAjW— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 2, 2020
