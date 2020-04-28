UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At Sanjay Raut, Tells Him To 'worry About Maha And Not UP'

A war of words broke out between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut over the murder of 2 priests in Bulandshahr on Tuesday. Responding to Raut's tweet earlier, the UP CM stated under his leadership, it is the rule of law that prevails in the state, adding that lawbreakers are strictly dealt with. Adityanath also highlighted that the prime accused in the Bulandshahr incident was arrested in few hours and advised Raut 'to look over Maharashtra and not worry about Uttar Pradesh'.

Earlier on Monday, Raut urged people to refrain from communalising the incident, whilst pointing out to the mob-lynching incident in Palghar which was politicised and communalised. In an apparent reference to the opposition in Maharashtra, Raut asserted that the incident had been communalised.

Responding to this, Yogi Adityanath questioned Raut if showing concern about the barbaric killings of saints seemed politics to him. He added that he had called Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray because the saints killed in Palghar mob lynching were related to the Nirmohi Akhada. "Think, who is playing politics?" tweeted Yogi Adityanath.

2 priests murdered in Bulandshahr

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, bodies of two priests were found at a temple, allegedly murdered, in Pagona village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said that the priests were allegedly killed with a sword, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited. He added that one person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The accused was arrested two kilometres from the village where he was found in an inebriated state, SSP said.

"The two priests used to live here at the temple. One person named Murai alias Raju who is a cannabis addict and who frequently visited the temple apparently took away a 'chimta' (tong) for which he was chided by the priests. For that, he killed them using a sword. Villagers also spotted Murari going outside the village and caught him," Singh told ANI.

