Bihar Man Who Carved Out 3 Km-long Canal In 30 Years Receives Tractor From Anand Mahindra

Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly carved out a three kilometres long canal over 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands in Bihar's Gaya district, has received a reward from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Bhuiyan received a Mahindra tractor free of cost on Saturday.

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the area told ANI, "Anand Mahindra saw a tweet of Laungi Bhuiyan and said I will be fortunate to give him a tractor. Following this, the area office received a mail to gift Laungi a tractor".

"I am fortunate to be a part of the moment. I feel proud to be a native of Gaya as people like Laungi live here," Vishwakarma added.

READ | COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rises to 91.17pc, caseload increases to 1.64 lakh

Netizen makes appeal to Mahindra Chairman

A Twitter user tweeted in Hindi said that Laungi Manjhi of Gaya spent 30 years of his life digging a canal. He still doesn't want anything, except a tractor. He told me that if he receives a tractor, it will be of great help. "Anand Mahindra I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," the user added tagging the Mahindra Group chairman. In response to the tweet, Anand Mahindra replied, saying that it would be his honour to provide Laungi Bhuiyan with a tractor.

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

READ | PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects on Sept 21 in poll bound Bihar

"I am very happy today"

On receiving the tractor, Bhuiyan said that he never dreamt of getting one, "I am very happy today." Bhuiyan had carved out the canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village in Gaya's Lahthua area. It took him nearly 30 years to carve the canal single-handedly. He dug out the canal after he noticed that during the rainy season, water falling from the mountains would flow into the river. Bhuiyan found a way to utilise the water and planned to save the water coming from the mountain by taking the initiative alone and carving out the canal in Kothilawa village in Gaya.

The Kothilawa village in Lahthua area of Gaya in Bihar is enclosed by a dense forest and mountains. The residents of Kothilawa earn their living by farming as well as animal husbandry and the canal made by Bhuiyan will benefit the entire village.

READ | Power minister inaugurates basic infra projects in Bihar

READ | PM Modi inaugurates 12 rail projects in Bihar, dedicates Kosi Bridge to nation

(With inputs from ANI)