PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 9 Highway Projects On Sept 21 In Poll Bound Bihar

On September 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar through video conference. These nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometers at a cost of Rs 14,258 crore. These projects will enhance better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth in and around the state and will further improve the movement of people and goods, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Furthermore, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ghar Tak Fibre project where all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service. The project will enable a digital revolution to reach the farthest corner of the state. This project will be executed by combined efforts of the Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Common Service Centres (CSC).

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated several railway projects which include two new rail lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed as well as a third line project between Barh and Bakhatiarpur. He went on to inaugurate a train from the Supaul Railway Station on Saharsa-Adampur-Kupaha railway section by waving a flag. Railway electrification projects were undertaken in the Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur- Shivnarayanpur and Samastipur-Jaynagar rail lines.

PM Modi inaugurates Bihar infrastructure projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a video of the inauguration ceremony of urban infrastructure projects that are aimed at transforming Bihar. This virtual event took place virtually on Tuesday on the occasion of Engineer's Day 2020. PM Modi took the opportunity to speak about the contribution of Indian engineers in building the nation while praising them. Speaking about the urbanisation in Bihar, Narendra Modi said that it has contributed a lot to create an urban developing nation. He added that the infrastructure projects that have been completed or are underway in Bihar would not have been possible without the engineers of Bihar while congratulating them on the occasion.

PM Modi said, "Bihar state government and the Union Cabinet will collaborate now to provide the people of Bihar with water supply and sewerage related facilities. In the coming years, Bihar will be one of those states where every home will have a proper water supply infrastructure."

