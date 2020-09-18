PM Modi Inaugurates 12 Rail Projects In Bihar, Dedicates Kosi Bridge To Nation

PM Modi inaugurated the new rail line and electrification project in Bihar and dedicated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation on Friday. Narendra Modi inaugurated 12 railway projects which aim to improve passenger facilities and benefit the people of Bihar. The event took place via video conferencing just ahead of Bihar Polls and CM Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion.

PM Modi dedicates historic rail bridge to the nation

Kosi Rail Mega Bridge is a 1.9 kilometre-long bridge, the construction cost of which was Rs 516 crore. This rail bridge drastically reduces the distance between Nirmali and Saraigarh from 298 kilometres to just 22 kilometres. This bridge also connects the Kosi region to the Mithila region and plays an important strategic role along the Indo-Nepal border while reducing the travel time from this region to cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. The construction of the Kosi bridge was completed amid the COVID-19 with the help of the migrant labour.

PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated several railway projects which include two new rail lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed as well as a third line project between Barh and Bakhatiarpur. He went on to inaugurate a train from the Supaul Railway Station on Saharsa-Adampur-Kupaha railway section by waving a flag. Railway electrification projects were undertaken in the Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur- Shivnarayanpur and Samastipur-Jaynagar rail lines.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi dedicated the historical Kosi Bridge to the nation and stated that the construction of the rail bridge had fulfilled the 86-year old dram and the long wait of the people of the area. He further added that 90 per cent of the electrification project has been completed already. PM Narendra Modi also took this opportunity to reach out to the farmers and spoke about the agriculture reform bills and said that they will free the farmers of India from all middlemen and open the door to new opportunities while allowing them to increase their profit margins.



(With inputs from ANI)