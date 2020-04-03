Bihar People Shower Sanitation Workers With Flower Petals; Applaud Their Anti-COVID Effort

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases in the country is rising, Bihar residents applauded the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on them. In Bihar's Gaya, sanitation workers who were out for disinfecting an area, residents of neighboring area showered petals. A video has been tweeted by news agency ANI in which sanitation workers are seen in their Hazmat suit while residents shower petals and applaud them for their hard word in times of a deadly epidemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly requested people to extend their gratitude to health and sanitation workers.

#WATCH Bihar: Residents of Gurudwara Road in Gaya applauded sanitation workers by showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (2.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/3ijDwsOJUk — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29, an official said. According to state epidemiologist Ragini Mishra, two women from Gaya, the wife and the mother of a coronavirus patient with travel history to Dubai, and as many men from Gopalganj, both of whom returned from the Middle East recently, tested positive.

A resident of Saran district, who had recently travelled to the UK, also tested positive, she said. "Altogether, 1,973 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 29 have tested positive," Mishra told PTI. Notably, Gopalganj reported its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday when a man with travel history to the Middle East tested positive. It is, however, the first time that a sample has tested positive from Saran.

Of the 29 people reported COVID-19 positive in Bihar till date, one has died, while three have recovered. The deceased was a 38-year-old from Munger who returned from Qatar a month ago and breathed his last on March 21 at AIIMS, Patna, a day before test results confirmed he was COVID-19 positive.

