Bihar Reports Its First Two Coronavirus Cases

Bihar has reported its first cases of coronavirus on Sunday. While a 38-year-old man, who had returned from Qatar, and was suffering from kidney ailment has died, AIIMS, Patna also confirmed that he tested positive of COVID 19. However, it is unclear if the man died of COVID 19.

Deepak Kumar, Bihar Chief Health Seceratary, while speaking to ANI, said that the health officials are trying to co-relate the death with the patient's ailment, as he died before results came.

Another man has tested positive of the novel coronavirus. The person is currently admitted in NMCH, Patna and the treatment is going on. He had returned from Scotland.

Meanwhile, fifth death due to coronavirus was reported in Mumbai on Sunday. As per Public Health Department under Municipal Corporation, Greater Mumbai, a 63-year old male patient who has tested positive died at 11.03 PM on March 21. He also had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. The press note by the health department added that he had developed acute respiratory distress syndrome that led to his death.

Till March 22, 341 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with two death reported in Mumbai, one in Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab and Bihar each. On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

