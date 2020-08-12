Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine To Reach General Public By January 2021; Medics To Get It First

In an exclusive Republic TV-RT's joint broadcast, shedding light upon the Sputnik-V, the World's first COVID-19 vaccine, Roman Kosarev, Correspondent with state-owned news channel Russia Today has informed that the vaccine will be available to the general public by January 1, 2021. Kosarev highlighted that vaccine will first be given to medical workers and others at the helm of the battle against the virus. President Vladimir Putin announced Sputnik-V on August 11, adding that his daughter had also been inoculated.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Russia Today's Roman Kosarev said, "Phase-3 of the clinical trial is happening now. The people who will be receiving the vaccine here in Russia will be medical workers, teachers and everyone who works closely with those infected. The vaccine - Sputnik - V will be available to the general public on January 1, 2021. Phase 3 is still taking place and it includes testing on foreign subjects. So it's not going to be tested in Russia right now."

READ | AIIMS Director Responds To Russia's Covid Vaccine: 'Need To See If It's Safe & Effective'

READ | COVID-19: Centre's Expert Group On Vaccine To Meet On Wed; Discuss Priority, Logistics

Kosarev also mentioned that the third phase of the trials includes around 2000 people and highlighted that the Russian Health Ministry has said that the vaccine is strong enough to make a person immune to Coronavirus.

Russia announces first vaccine

During a meeting via video link on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin announced on August 11 that the health ministry has approved the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The world’s first clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. Putin said that his daughter has already received the vaccination, adding that she had a mild temperature after she was vaccinated but it quickly went away. Russia has named its new COVID-19 vaccine after Sputnik, the first artificial Earth satellite launched by the erstwhile Soviet Union on October 4, 1957.

'If the vaccine is safe'

As Russia stunned the world after announcing that they are the first to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria responded on the development. Speaking to media, Guleria said that India needs to see critically 'if the vaccine is safe'. There is a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, he said adding that if indeed Russia is successful in its attempt. He elaborated that focus needs to be on good immunity and it should be checked that there are no side effects of the vaccine. The AIIMS Director also ensued confidence that India has the capacity for mass production of the vaccine.

READ | Russia Dismisses COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns, Medics To Get Doses In Two Weeks

READ | Brazil's Parana State Approaches Russia For COVID-19 Vaccine Deal