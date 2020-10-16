BJP Accuses Odisha Police Of Arresting Reporter Who Questioned CM Patnaik's Aerial Survey

On Thursday, a journalist working in a local channel in Odisha was allegedly picked up by the State Police. Soon after, BJP Vice president Baijayant Jay Panda alleged that journalist Ramesh Rath has been arrested after he broke the news of RTI activists' expose on Odisha CM's aerial survey of flood-hit areas. Panda asked as to why the Editors Guild is silent on the issue and mocked those who claim themselves as "champions of Freedom of Speech". He also said that CM Naveen Patnaik must respond asking if videos and pictures of his aerial survey on August 31 are fake.

Serious allegation by activists (with RTI- accessed aviation documents) that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik FAKED an August 31st helicopter aerial survey of flooded districts. Are the videos released then by the state govt fake? If so, it begs many other questions. The CM must respond. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 15, 2020

REPORTER who broke news of RTI activists' exposé of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's claimed flood review aerial survey is ARRESTED. Wonder whether @IndEditorsGuild will condemn this, or if the many legendary champions of #FreedomOfSpeech in India will protest or return their awards ?? pic.twitter.com/Sd7S2VdDyj — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 15, 2020

READ | Bihar polls: Congress' full list of 70 candidates out; Shatrughan Sinha's son gets ticket

What is the statement by the Police?

However, Odisha Police's statement refutes the claim made by the BJP leader. Rath was taken to Keonjhar police station and the Police have said that he was picked up for interrogation on a case related to the circulation of an obscene video clip of a sitting female MP during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Police added that Rath's name came up during the investigation of that case, alleging that he is the one who provided video details. Police also said that after questioning, Rath was released within a few hours.

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: RJD-Congress CM pick Tejashwi files nomination; assures 10 lakh jobs

What is the RTI expose?

Rath broke a news on CM Naveen Patnaik's aerial survey on August 31, based on RTI responses. He claimed that only one OSS Air Management helicopter had taken off from the Bhubaneswar Airport at 10:12 AM and it had returned by 10:31 AM. Raising questions on the time taken by the CM for the aerial survey (19 minutes as per RTI response) in the flood-hit areas, the channel claimed that no VVIP movement was reported on that day.

READ | Bihar Elections: Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao to join Congress, get ticket

What has AAI said?

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has refuted the claims made by OTV's report. As per reports, the AAI, in a letter to Joint Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister gave details about the Chief Minister’s air travel. AAI added that VVIP only includes President, Vice President, Prime Minister of India and Foreign Heads of state/Govt and CMs are not included.

READ | Bihar Election 2020 turns rap battle: 'Is baar Tejashwi tayy hai' replies Lalu Yadav's RJD