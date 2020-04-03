BJP & Congress In War Of Words Over PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Covid Appeal; Patra Blasts Sibal

Soon after Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'light a candle to show unity' appeal, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has hit him back. Taking to Twitter on Friday he said that the grand old party should stand with India. he said that this step by PM Modi has been done to keep the spirit of the country high amid a deadly epidemic.

PM's message

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a candle on Sunday as a symbol that India is united in the fight against Coronavirus. "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 PM, I want 9 minutes of yours. Switch off the lights, come out in your balcony, and light a candle, torch, diya, etc. Switch off the lights of your house and light a candle so that we can feel the enlightenment and we may feel that we are not lonely. I also request people to not go out while doing this. Do not cross the Laxman Rekha of social distancing. This is the precaution for Coronavirus. You are not alone, we are not alone," PM said.

Kapil Sibal's comment

Congress was quick to slam PM Modi after his address on Sunday amid rising Coronavirus cases. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter alleged that PM Modi has no knowledge about how his government is tackling the epidemic. He gave a list of lapses by the Central government, adding "Light the ‘Diya‘ of reason and not that of superstition!"

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have succumbed. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

