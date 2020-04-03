Kolkata Police Sings Popular Bengali Song Giving Catchy COVID Awareness Twist To Lyrics

Amid rising Coronavirus cases, Police force, health workers and all other essential service workers are risking their lives to help the nation fight the deadly epidemic. Amid lapses in testing, carelessness of people and petty politics, Police in Kolkata have found a way to hold on to the spirits.

A video posted by ANI showed Kolkata Police singing a popular Bengali track by Anjan Dutt giving a Corona awareness twist to the lyrics - 'thako na ektu ghor bondi hoye' (please stay at home for a while). The chorus emphasized on the importance of social distancing and staying indoors.

“Hello! 23412600 Thako na ektu ghor bondi hoye/ Meter jachche bere ei Covid akromone/Sabdhan hote bolchhe sarkar (Hello! 23412600 . Please stay indoors. The Covid count is increasing and the government is asking you to be careful),” they sang.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

#WATCH: A team of Kolkata Police's Gariahat police station sings a song to create awareness about #Coronavirus. (2.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/d6cidDKeG8 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in West Bengal

West Bengal has reported 53 coronavirus cases so far, three have been cured and released. Hence, the number has come down to 50 positive cases. There had been three confirmed COVID-19 deaths as on Thursday. So, the number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 34.

The total number of cases in India climbed to 2,069 on Thursday after 235 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 53 people have lost their lives owing to the virus.

