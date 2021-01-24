BJP Burns Effigy Of Chinese President Xi Jinping Over Construction Of Village In Arunachal

Enraged BJP workers in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday staged a protest against China's alleged construction of a village in the Indian territory of Upper Subansiri district and burnt the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Condemning CPC's growing expansionist activities in the region, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said that China repeatedly claims Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and makes such intrusions into the state.

"We strongly condemn such acts of China and want to send a strong message to Beijing that we are Indian and shall remain Indian. The area (where the village has reportedly been constructed) was earlier occupied by China in 1959 during the Congress rule and the party had failed to protect it or develop the border areas of the state," Necha told reporters.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh staged protests against the people's republic of China illegal and unilateral setting up village in Indian territory herein party Headquarters, Itanagar pic.twitter.com/PQ4GWu4anb — Techi Necha (@techi_necha) January 23, 2021

He further said that the ruling BJP government is constructing the 2,000-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway along the McMahon Line.

"Roads and bridges in border areas like Gelling in Upper Siang and Kaho and Chaglagam in Anjaw districts have already been completed, while the Congress had not made any effort to construct roads during its tenure," he added.

Responding to a question on whether there was an intelligence failure or negligence on the Centre's part to act against Chinese intrusions, despite repeated warnings by BJP MP Tapir Gao, Necha dismissed the possibilities and said the government might have taken time to respond due to diplomatic reasons.

China builds a village in an illegally occupied region

Last week, news reports surfaced that China has allegedly built a village on the banks of River Tsari Chu in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The village reportedly consists of 101 homes and encroaches approximately 4.5 kilometers into the Indian territory. The report claimed that the Chinese village was built around the time India and China clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020. The reports also cited satellite imagery that shows a development cropping up in the region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement in response to China's latest misadventure along the border areas with India. Reacting to the report, MEA stated, "China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges, etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border."

