'If China Gets Aggressive, India Will Also Get Aggressive': IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has given a strong warning to China amid the volatile situation along the LAC at the northern frontiers. The Air Chief said, "If China will get aggressive, India will also get aggressive". The Air Chief Marshal was speaking to the media on the culmination of Desert Knight 21 exercise between Indian Air Force and France Air and space force in Jodhpur.

CAS Bhadauria also said that the joint exercise between India and France has taken the bilateral air capabilities to a new level, this is for the first time when India and France are jointly exercising Complex war games with Rafale aircraft. Air Chief Marshal also said that three more rafale Jets will be reaching India before the end of this month, taking the total figure of Golden arrows in India to 11.

Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force (Armée de l'Air et de l'Espace) conducted a bilateral Air exercise, Ex Desert Knight-21 at Air Force Station Jodhpur from January 20 to 24, 2021. The complex air drills culminated on Saturday, while on 24th, the de-induction of aircraft will take place.

French side participated with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel. The Indian Air Force aircraft participating in the exercise included Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft.

The exercise marks an important milestone in the series of engagements between the two Air forces. As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force have held six editions of Air Exercises named 'Garuda', the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France. As measures to further the existing cooperation, the two forces have been gainfully utilising available opportunities to conduct 'hop-exercises'. The French Air and Space Force deployment while ferrying to Australia for Ex Pitchblack in 2018 was hosted by IAF at Air Force Stations Agra and Gwalior for exercise with fighters and MRTT aircraft. Presently, the French detachment for Ex Desert Knight-21 is deployed in Asia as part of their 'Skyros Deployment' and will ferry in forces to Air Force Station Jodhpur.

The exercise was unique as it included fielding of Rafale aircraft by both sides and is indicative of the growing interaction between the two premier Air Forces. As the two detachments commenced their air exchange from January 20 onwards, they put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said on the occasion that this has been an incredible exercise as Indian and French air Warriors showed immense capabilities in a very short span of time. The French pilots complimented the Indian Rafale Jet flyers to get trained and comfortable with the golden arrows in no time. The Desert Knight was not only an opportunity of military capability enhancements but also a strong signature of India's growing diplomatic relationships.

