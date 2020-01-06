BJP "strongly Condemns" JNU Violence, Launches Veiled Attack On Opposition

BJP, on Sunday night via its official Twitter handle condemned the violence that erupted in JNU during the hostel registration process and said that this act was an attempt made by the "forces of anarchy".

They launched a veiled attack on the opposition and reiterated that they have been using students as "cannon fodder" for their political gains. Lastly, BJP also said that universities are a place of learning and thus it shouldn't be tainted with violence.

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

How did the fight start?

A statement issued by the Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University explained that some students have been against the registration process for the new hostel room rent and how they have time and again tried to disrupt the process.

Narrating how the violence began on Sunday, the press note issued by JNU read that "Around 4.30 PM, a group of students, who are against the registration process moved aggressively from the front of the admin block and reached the hostels".

"The administration immediately contacted the Police to come quickly and maintain law and order on the campus. However, by the time police came, the students who are for the registration were beaten up by a group of agitating students opposing the registration. Some masked miscreants also entered the Periyar hostel rooms and attacked the students with sticks and rods. Some of the security guards doing duties at these places were also badly injured. During the last couple of weeks, these agitating students also vandalised the admin block and ransacked the office of the Vice-Chancellor for which a few police complaints were filed," the statement added.

ABVP, JNUSU play a blame game

On the other hand, various students have been injured amidst the protests and they have been admitted to the Safdarjung and AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The JNUSU president Aishe Gosh was brutally attacked amid the violence.

Reportedly, many students, faculty members and JNUSU have claimed that "ABVP goons" are the ones behind the brutal attack. On the contrary, ABVP claimed that they have also been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist organizations like SFI, AISA and DSF.

