Congress's Deora & BJP's Jay Panda Concur On Covid's China Origin; Slam 'woke' Liberals

General News

It seems like the BJP and the Congress seemed to have agreed on one thing-- that the Coronavirus did emanate from China and stating that needn't entail racism

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

It seems like the BJP and the Congress seemed to have agreed on one thing-- that the Coronavirus did emanate from China and stating that needn't entail racism. Sharing a video posted by popular American Television host Bill Mayer, Congress leader Milind Deora remarked on how there was nothing "ethnocentrically" wrong with admitting that Coronavirus did originate from China. Sharing Milind Deora's post, BJP spokesperson Jay Panda agreed with Deora's stand calling the video shared by him 'worth watching.' 

Read: Mumbai: Six Taj Mahal Hotel Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Read: US Provokes China Amid 'Chinese Virus' Spat; Sails Warship Through Taiwan Strait

Outrage over 'Chinese virus'

First originating from China's “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 108,828 lives worldwide as of April 12. According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,780,356  people. 

There has, however, been some public outrage over calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese virus', a term popularised by US President Donald Trump. It is not the first time a virus has been named based on the region from where it emanated. Another strain of Coronavirus- MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome) was also named after the region it originated from i.e- the Middle east. What is particularly condemnable about this is that ethnocentric attacks have been witnessed over the virus originating from China, including in India for horrifically insensible reasons against persons from the north-east

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread with major cities under lockdown in almost all countries and the economies globally, struggling. 

Read: 'Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi': PM Modi Shares New Mantra With Chief Ministers On COVID-19 Fight

Read: "We All Have A Part To Play": WHO Chief Lauds Healthcare Workers' Dedication & Sacrifice

First Published:
