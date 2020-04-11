'Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi': PM Modi Shares New Mantra With Chief Ministers On COVID-19 Fight

As the chorus for the extension of lockdown grew louder, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the motto of the government earlier was ‘Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Hai’ but now is ‘Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi’. He interacted with Chief Ministers of all states on Saturday. The meeting, held via video conference, is key for the decision on the extension of the 21-day lockdown ending on April 14.

Talking about the lockdown, PM Modi said, "When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home." He said that with public cooperation, the fight against Coronavirus will be stronger.

PM Modi then rephrased his mantra to — "Jaan Bhi aur Jahan Bhi" — which he said is a future where people care about following their duties and abide by the directions of the government which will be important for India's prosperous and healthy future.

PM emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge: PMO on PM's video-conference with CMs pic.twitter.com/4AIaHxq4Fm — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

'Next three-four weeks will be critical'

PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

According to a government statement, the PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

Condemning and expressing distress at the instances of attacks on the doctors and medical staff, and at incidents of misbehavior with students from North-East and Kashmir, Prime Minister underlined that such cases need to be dealt with firmly. He also spoke about the need to curb Lockdown violations and ensure that social distancing is followed.

Popularise Aarogya Setu app

PM Modi also spoke about popularizing the Aarogya Setu app to ensure downloads in greater numbers. He referred to how South Korea and Singapore got success in contact tracing. Based on those experiences, India has made its own effort through the app which will be an essential tool in India’s fight against the pandemic, he said. He also referred to the possibility of the app being an e-pass which could subsequently facilitate travel from one place to another.

Talking about the economic challenges, Prime Minister said that the crisis is an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.

Coronavirus cases go up

India till Saturday reported 1035 new cases in the last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases and 40 deaths, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 7447. Over 642 patients have recovered and been discharged.

