BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Slams Congress Over Their Stance On CAB

The national general secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, took a dig at the Opposition on Tuesday over their stance on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019. Vijayvargiya said that the real faces of Congress and other parties have been revealed. He also accused Congress of being power-hungry and a party that compromises on ideologies.

Kailash Vijayvargiya slams Congress

Talking about Congress’ stance on CAB, Kailash Vijayvargiya said "Congress has no ideology of its own. They ally with any party be it, Muslim league, in Kerala or Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. They just want to be in power. The true face of the Opposition party leaders has been revealed. Everything is now in front of the public”.

Read: BRAZEN: 'My First Experience In Jail Was Good,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya's Son Akash Showing No Remorse After His Release From Jail For Thrashing Civic Authorities With A Bat

Vijayvargiya attacks Mamata Banerjee

Kailash Vijayvargiya also slammed the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and said that the state government has no role in implementing the Bill. "In our federal structure, state government do not have any right in implementing the Bill or making new laws. It is up to the Parliament to decide. Being a chief minister, it is not appropriate for Mamata ji to give such statements. She should not say such things in public," he said.

Watch: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Continues Feigning Ignorance Over His Son's Bat Attack On An Officer, Even As Akash Remains Unrepentant And Brazen After His Bail

What is the Citizenship (Amendment), Bill?

The Citizenship Bill seeks to grant citizenship to all non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries. Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. In order to secure Indian citizenship, the refugees should have been living in India before December 31, 2014. For the bill to be passed in the upper house of the Parliament i.e. Rajya Sabha, the govt requires the support of 123 MPs in the 245-member House.

(With ANI Inputs)

Watch: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Continues Feigning Ignorance Over His Son's Bat Attack On An Officer, Even As Akash Remains Unrepentant And Brazen After His Bail

Read: ATROCIOUS: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Sexist And Objectionable Comment Against Priyanka Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Is "just A Chocolatey Face"