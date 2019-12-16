BJP MLAs Don "I Am Savarkar" Caps To Maha Assembly In Protest To Rahul Gandhi's Remark

In an act of protest, the BJP MLAs, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wore caps that read 'I am Savarkar' in Nagpur. The BJP, in the agitation against Rahul Gandhi's "I am not Rahul Savarkar" statement, arrived for the Maharashtra Assembly's winter session wearing the caps. On Sunday, miffed over the Congress leader's statement, Fadnavis declared to move a condemnation motion in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Nagpur: BJP MLAs including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive for assembly's winter session wearing 'I am Savarkar' caps https://t.co/wNyohx585c pic.twitter.com/ZAtmdoglDx — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

At the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi led by Congress bigwigs on Saturday, the former party chief said that he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. "I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," Rahul Gandhi said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in the national capital.

Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi's remark

Earlier on Sunday, expressing his dismay over Rahul Gandhi's assertations and calling it "shameful", BJP's Fadnavis said that the Congress leader will fail to endure 12 hours of what Savarkar did for 12 years. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi is unaware of the Savarkar, the Hindu ideologue. Moreover, said that no one becomes a 'Gandhi' by just adding it to their name.

The BJP leader said, "Today, the statement of Rahul Gandhi is shameful. He maybe does not know anything about Savarkar. Facing imprisonment twice in the Kala Pani (Cellular Jail in Andamans) has happened only to one person, Veer Savarkar. No one has probably faced the torture that Savarkar did for 12 years inside the prison. Rahul Gandhi can't even spend 12 hours in such a prison and hence, he has no right to say this. One doesn't become a 'Gandhi' by just adding it to your name. It was an absolutely wrong statement."

