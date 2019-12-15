"Rahul Gandhi Must Tender a Public Apology For Insulting Savarkar": Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remark on Veer Savarkar. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly opined that Gandhi did not have any idea about the sacrifice rendered by Savarkar. Thereafter, Fadnavis recounted the contribution of the freedom fighter. Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital on Saturday, Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail.

Read: Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP Indicates Sena May Have To Revisit stance On Savarkar, Ayodhya

Fadnavis remarked, “The kind of statement on Swatantryaveer Savarkar given by Rahul Gandhi, the entire country condemns it. Rahul Gandhi does not know the sacrifice rendered by Swatantryaveer Savarkar and his family. He has not witnessed it. He does not know who is Savarkar. He is the only person in history to be sentenced to Kala Pani twice by the British. Savarkar lived for many years in a dark cell in Andaman. Savarkar is the person who jumped from the ship swimming towards the coast of Marseille to fight against the British. Savarkar is the one who inspired thousands of people to fight for India’s independence. Rahul Gandhi can never understand the heroic tale of Savarkar. Because, for that, one needs to know the history of the country.”

Read: Sambit Patra Unsparing On Rahul Gandhi's 'I'm Not Rahul Savarkar', 'Rape In India' Remarks

'Rahul Gandhi must tender a public apology'

The former CM noted the entire country was seething with anger because of this. Moreover, he questioned Shiv Sena’s soft stance on this issue despite its vehement support for Veer Savarkar in the past. He called upon Rahul Gandhi to issue a public apology for insulting Savarkar.

Read: MASSIVE: Shiv Sena Snaps Back At Congress, Warns Rahul Gandhi Against Insulting Savarkar

The former CM opined, “One cannot become Gandhi by merely having the surname Gandhi. That’s why his statement yesterday is totally condemnable. Maharashtra and the country are seething with anger over this. But I am surprised at the reaction given by Shiv Sena that felt proud about Savarkar till now. Because we respect Gandhi and Nehru, so you will respect Savarkar? What kind of compromise is this? Gandhi and Nehru should be respected. But Savarkar must be respected at any cost. Savarkar was a patriot. There is no need for any compromise on that. We clearly feel that Rahul Gandhi must tender a public apology for insulting Savarkar. This issue cannot be resolved until Rahul Gandhi apologises.”

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Mayawati Slams Cong's Ideological Compromise; Points Out Sena's Stance On CAB & Savarkar