BJP MLAs Stage Protest Against Yogi Adityanath Govt; SP, Congress MLAs Extend Support

In Lucknow, reportedly over 100 MLAs staged a dharna against the state government during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Yogi Adityanath's government was accused of harrasement by one of its own BJP MLA. During the session, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar of the Loni constituency, elaborated on the alleged harassement faced by him in the hands of Ghaziabad Police and district administation. However, the MLA was asked to sit down by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khana.

Immedietely in response, SP MLA and leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, came to support the BJP MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, urging the House to allowing Gurjar to speak. The appeal was backed by other Opposition lawmakers. However, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit did not permit the BJP MLA to continue. Backing the BJP MLA, leader of Opposition protested that as per the norms of the Assembly, an MLA should be heard. And soon after, the MLAs from across the parties moved into the well, and raised 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship won't work) slogans against the government.

Dharna by UP lawmakers

Following the adjournment of the session, in an unprecedented incident, Nand Kishor Gurjar sat on a dharna over the refusal by the Speaker. He was soon joined by other BJP MLAs and Opposition parties like SP and Congress. The dharna was later joined by the Congress and Samajwadi Party lawmakers. Slogans of "Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad" (Hail Opposition's unity) were raised in protest.

Even after the adjournment of the House, several BJP, SP and Congress MLAs did not leave their seats, despite being persuaded by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other Ministers. In open defiance, reportedly over 100 lawmakers including 60 MLAs from the BJP itself protested against their own party and Yogi Adityanath government. The dharna reportedly continued for almost three hours and was called off only after the intervention by the Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit, who assured to take up the grievances with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the unprecedented incident, in a tweet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Bizarre news has been received from the UP Legislative Assembly that the BJP MLAs against the BJP government sat on a dharna along with 200 other BJP MLAs on the subject of their oppression and they also joined the MLAs of other parties." The protests initiated after SP, BSP and Congress staged a walkout over the contentious amended Citizenship Act. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader was addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

