CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Authorities To Check For Fake News Being Spread Over CAA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials from across the state to keep a check on fake news from being spread on social media platforms regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA). The CM, held a video conference with the State officials which included ADGs, Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, DMs, and SSPs.

He also asked the officials to reach out to religious preachers, practitioners, and maulvis in order to explain to them how the CAA isn't discriminatory on the basis of religion, caste or religion.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests: 190 People Have Been Arrested For Violent Protests, Says Assam DGP

Protests in Universities across nation

Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) witnessed heavy clashes over the last few days over the CAA and the internet has been suspended in the region. The college authorities have closed the University till January 5.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police allegedly barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom, as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were allegedly detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

READ: Kerala: Over 100 People Taken In Preventive Custody Over CAA Protests

PM Modi assures CAA not discriminatory

On Monday afternoon, PM Modi took to twitter to address the country on the issue and gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last Wednesday, after intense discussions in both Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

READ: Jamia Violence: Delhi Police Confirms Arrest Of 10 People; None Are Students

READ: Assam: State Government Relaxes Curfew In Dibrugarh Till 8pm