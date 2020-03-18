Mumbai BJP Wing Organizes Yagna To Free Country From Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid a steady increase in Cororonavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra, the BJP board in Mumbai organized a Yagna to empower the people battling the disease and to free the country from the pandemic. The Vasai Road Board of BJP organised the Yagna at the party office in the presence of Chairman of the Board, Uttam Kumar.

The office-bearers of the board Suresh Deshmukh, Bala Sawant, Shrikumari Mohan, Ramesh Pandey, Sudhansh Choube, Vidyadhar Shelar, Ratnakar Shetty, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Vinod Kumar, Suresh Hegde, Amit Dumda, Ramanujam, MJ Ichhapuriya, Manoj Chotaliya, and Rajesh Chotaliya were also present at the Yagna.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Coronavirus cases in India, standing at 43 on Wednesday. The country's third death was reported from Mumbai city on Tuesday, after the first and second at Kalaburagi and New Delhi respectively.

India witnesses 3rd Coronavirus death, in Mumbai

A 64-year-old man who was tested positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai passed away on Monday at Kasturba Hospital, confirmed BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

The Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the state assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut across the state.

Further, gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad have been shut till March 30. Subsequent to that, the state government has notified that offices mustn't work with over 50% attendance at any given time, in order to further 'social distancing'.

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 150, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

