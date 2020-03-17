Maharashtra: Coronavirus Suspects Under Home Quarantine To Be Stamped On Left Hand

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government has decided that all people who have been placed under 'home quarantine' for suspected exposure to the COVID-19, will be stamped on their left hand. The state government on Tuesday stated that stamping people under home quarantine will help identify them easily in public. This comes after Maharashtra records 39 positive cases, which is the highest in any state in India.

Highlighting it as a 'precautionary measure,' Greater Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued an order to all officials at hospitals and airports directing them to 'stamp' behind the left palm of the suspected individual. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also appealed citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and suspected individuals to remain under home quarantine.

Third death in India

A 64-year-old man who was tested positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai passed away on Monday at Kasturba Hospital, confirmed BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. As per sources, the deceased was tested positive after returning from Dubai. Earlier, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi, making this the third Coronavirus death in India.

READ | TDP Responds To AP CM's 'Coronavirus Only Harms The Already Sick, Cured By Paracetamol'

Maha CM declares 'Coronavirus epidemic'

The Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the State Assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted.

READ | Will COVID 19 Go Away With Warmer Weather? Here Are Some Myths That Are Busted By WHO

Furthermore, gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad have been shut till March 30. Subsequent to that, the state government has notified that offices mustn't work with over 50% attendance at any given time, in order to further 'social distancing'.

READ | 16 Italian Tourists Infected; Rajasthan Govt Takes Anti-COVID Measures Along Their Trail

The Coronavirus outbreak

On March 1, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 130, including 22 foreign nationals. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

READ | Aaditya Thackeray Reviews Preparations To Deal With COVID In Mumbai Suburbs