BJP Issues Show Cause Notice To Anant Kumar Hegde Over Mahatma Gandhi Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served a show-cause notice to party MP Anant Kumar Hegde for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi. The party has asked the Karnataka MP to explain his comments which he made during an event on Saturday. The party is expected to take a further course of action once Hegde replies to the notice.

Further action to be decide later

Hegde sparked off a massive controversy after saying that fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it attained independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah'. "Those who sacrificed their lives and worked towards big reforms in the country were dumped in the dark corners of history, but those who fought in adjustment with the British became freedom fighters with certificate...This is the tragedy of the country," he said.

Congress' Anand Sharma said that it was time for the Modi government to prove whether his party supported Gandhi or Godse.

The Congress leader said, "They are disparaging the national movement. If the prime minister and the BJP government are sincere about the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, we demand that the PM come to Parliament and clarify his position. They are desperate for the elections. Only to get some votes in the Delhi elections, they have inflicted deep wounds on the very soul of India," Sharma said.

"In the very ideology, mindset, thinking and language of the BJP, there is violence. The physical violence that they orchestrate and trigger and provoke and what actually provokes, triggers the violence, it is this mindset, ideology and the thought," Sharma further added.

This is not the first time that Hegde has received a showcase notice. He received during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well. The result of the show cause notice and the actions of the same have not been made public.

