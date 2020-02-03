CM Gehlot Slams BJP Hegde's 'Mahatma's Satyagraha Drama' Rant; Claims 'they Can Afford To'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde for calling Mahatma Gandhi's freedom movement a "drama", saying the BJP has no regard for the Father of the Nation.

BJP MP’s statement is condemnable. BJP leaders can afford to call freedom movement a drama only because they nvr fought for India’s independence & nvr made any sacrifices. Such statements reveal their true mindset that they use Gandhiji’s name just for show & hv no regard for him https://t.co/th9EJbNneU — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 3, 2020

READ | Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges Multiple Firing Incidents 'plotted By Government'

Anant Kumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi

The Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said while addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British". Hegde also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in the country.

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Hegde said.

READ | Gandhi Doesn't Need Certificate From Cadre Of Britishers 'chamchas': Congress Slams Hegde

"People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha," he said.

"Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said in his concluding statement.

READ | Congress' Digvijay Singh's 'Civil War' Scare Citing Chronology Of Shooting Incidents

The MP also said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor, had nothing to do with Gandhi’s assassination.

Reacting to Hegde's remark, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he is waiting for Narendra's Modi's comment on the matter.

Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas & to gain international credibility to comment on Mr Hegde who is a senior BJP Leader.https://t.co/LfPD74PLnE — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 3, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Delhi Polls: Top Congress Leaders' Rallies To Focus On Dalit, Muslim & Purvanchal Voters