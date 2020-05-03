BJP Slams Lockdown Violation At 'peace Rally' In Howrah's Tikiapara, Days After Violence

In a shocking violation of lockdown, visuals from West Bengal's Tikiapara shared by BJP on Sunday, show several residents taking out a 'peace rally' days after violence occurred in the area. Sources state that the rally was taken to show solidarity with police after locals were seen hurling stones and bricks at police and chased security personnel off, as they patrolled the area. Visuals too show BSF and police personnel walking with locals under a 'Reject NRC & CAB' banner.

BJP question 'peace rally' in Tikiapara

West Bengal police making a mockery of Red Zone in Howrah’s Tikiapara! If this is how the police is enforcing lockdown in sensitive zones, one can only imagine what is happening in rest of Bengal. Has Mamata Banerjee government abdicated all its responsibilities? pic.twitter.com/TaUoWVVkJr — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 3, 2020

Tikiapara violence

On Tuesday, a huge crowd of locals in West Bengal's Tikiapara in Howrah district chased and pelted stones at police officials on duty. As soon as the police confronted the crowd, a scuffle broke out with the crowd attacking officials. The crowd vandalised a police car too. The incident was slammed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A day later, 10 were arrested in connection to the incident. Raids are on at several places to arrest at least 150 more, as per reports. Since the incident, Rapid Action Force ( RAF ) men have been staging route marches in the area. The MHA too has sent several warnings to Banerjee highlighting several lockdown violations in the state.

Bengal and Centre's tussle

Currently, Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and number of COVID deaths. The two Central teams which visited Bengal have reported several social distancing violations and non-cooperation from the state's side. Moreover, Bengal has accused Centre of not sending adequate PPEs and ICMR of sending faulty test kits - both claims have been refuted by Centre.

Bengal government which has COVID-19 death audit panel has stated that while the audit committee had examined 57 deaths - only 18 are directly related to COVID-19, attributing remaining 39 deaths to severe co-morbid conditions. This audit committee was finally stopped auditing deaths among patients testing positive for Coronavirus, after ICMR's intervention. Currently, Bengal has 922 cases with 33 deaths but tests the lowest in the nation testing 135 people per million.