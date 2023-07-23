BJP Slams Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Labels Him 'messiah Of Lies'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday came all guns blazing against the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government saying that the law and order situation in the state is worsening.

The Rajasthan CM is forgetting that the law and order situation in Rajasthan is getting worse. It's only PM Modi who can help them. Rajasthan's sentiment has been hurt because of the mismanagement of the law and order situation," Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

Rathore's comments came in response to a press conference held by Gehlot earlier in the day, where he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not visiting violence-hit Manipur.

Hailing PM Modi, Rathore further said, "Under the influence of PM Modi, the weaker section of society is getting money. He has given aid for the betterment of Rajasthan under the Jal Shakti Mission. Rajasthan's name is being defamed by Rajasthan's government only."

Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore also hit out at the Rajasthan government and called Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot "messiah of lies" and accused him of deceiving the people of the state with fake promises.

"Gehlot fooled the innocent people of Rajasthan by making false promises in the 2018 assembly elections. He promised them that he would waive farmers' loans within 10 days of the formation of the Congress government, but this has not happened so far," Rathore said at a press conference at the party office.

The BJP leader called Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a messiah of lies" and accused him of deceiving the people of the state with fake promises."

