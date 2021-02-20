BJP Youth Leader Arrested In Kolkata For Alleged Possession Of 90 Gms Of Cocaine

West Bengal BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami was arrested on Friday in Kolkata for allegedly carrying 90 grams of cocaine in her car. Pamela Goswami, General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, was arrested for possession of cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh in her purse and under the seat of the car she was in. Her colleague in the Yuva Morcha Prabir Kumar Dey was also arrested, along with her bodyguard.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the upscale New Alipore area when Goswami and her associate were swooped down by the police on their way to a cafe on NR Avenue.

After a quick search, about 100 gm of cocaine were allegedly found in Goswami's purse and under the car seat. The drugs were immediately seized by the police and the BJP leader was also held.

READ | West Bengal: TMC Activist Accused Of Assaulting Couple For Attending BJP's Rath Yatra

Police suspected drug deal

According to the police, Goswami and Prabir came under the scanner after they were spotted regularly visiting a cafe, sitting in the parked car, and transacting with youth who drove motorcycles. Suspecting a drug deal, the police waited for her arrival on Friday and caught her red-handed.

Goswami is said to have worked as an air hostess, a model, and a TV actor before joining the BJP in 2019. She was later appointed Yuva Morcha General Secretary and Yuva Morcha observer for Hooghly district.

READ | West Bengal: Tollywood Actor Hiran Chatterjee Joins BJP, Suvendu Adhikari Shares Video

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Leadership Skills, Left Left Out': BJP's Babul Supriyo On Bengal Polls