BJP's Dilip Ghosh: '50 Lakh Muslim Infiltrators Will Be Chased Out Of India If Needed'

Amid the protests across the country over CAA and NRC that does not show signs of slowing down, West Bengal chief of BJP Dilip Ghosh said that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be chased out of India if needed. While addressing a rally in the North 24 Parganas district, the BJP leader said, "Fifty lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country."

In a direct attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged appeasement politics, he said, "Firstly, the names of Muslim infiltrators will be removed from voters' list then didi (in reference to Mamata Banerjee) cannot appease anyone."

'She won't even get 50 seats'

He said that there will be a reduction in the number of votes to Mamata in the 2021 state assembly elections following removal of infiltrators' names from the voters' list. "Once this is done, didi's votes will be reduced and in the coming elections, we will get 200 seats, she will not even get 50 seats," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties that have 'fuelled' the protests against the CAA and NRC, Ghosh said that "their hearts bleed for infiltrators".

'Shoot CAA protestors like dogs'

Ghosh had, last week, courted controversy over his 'shoot like dogs' remark directed at those who damaged public property in the state and for accusing Mamata of not taking action against them since "they are her voters". Reiterating his statement, he further said people who damage public property "will never be spared". He received flak from the Opposition as well as his own party members for his statement; however, he stood by his statement. Thereafter, he was re-elected as the West Bengal chief for the second time.

His statement had come in the wake of the several protests that were held across West Bengal, many of which turned violent and caused damages to public property.

(With ANI inputs)

Picture credit: PTI

