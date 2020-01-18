Spineless, Devils, Parasites: Re-elected WB BJP Chief, Dilip Ghosh Attacks 'intellectuals'

After being re-elected as the West Bengal BJP chief for the second time, Dilip Ghosh has continued his onslaught on the anti-CAA brigade, this time by attacking the 'intellectuals' who are opposing the Act. He called the intellectuals who are opposing the Act as spineless, devils and parasites.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh in Howrah: The intellectuals who are opposing #Citizenshipamendmentact are spineless, they are devils and parasites. (17.1.20) pic.twitter.com/t6SxIHkzca — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Ghosh said, "Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other's pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh?"

Taking his attack a notch higher, he said that those who talk about not having birth certificates are the ones who don't know who their parents are.

'Intellectuals never hit the streets for Hindus'

Calling out the hypocrisy of the intellectuals at anti-CAA rallies in the city and across the country, he said, "the intellectuals had never hit the streets when Hindus had to flee to India from neighbouring countries". The state BJP president said the CAA has been brought in to give citizenship to refugees and not snatch it from citizens.

Ghosh, while addressing a pro-CAA rally, urged people not to fall into the trap of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders, who have been saying that refugees living in West Bengal for decades and possessing Aadhaar and PAN cards need not apply for citizenship. "This is misleading because refugees have to seek citizenship through the new citizenship law. If you do not submit your details, you will be in trouble," Ghosh said.

The BJP leader who was criticized for his insensitive comment of saying that anti-CAA protestors were "shot like dogs in Uttar Pradesh and maintained that same should be done in West Bengal for those who damage public property". Despite facing flak for his remark, the BJP leader stood by his comment and said he is not bothered about the criticism, He opined that whatever he has said is for the country. Slamming his critics, the BJP leader said those who are castigating him had themselves opened fire on protesters on various occasions.

