BJP's Dilip Ghosh Slams Trinamool On Rise In COVID Cases; Says Implement Lockdown Properly

Following the extension of the Coronavirus related lockdown in West Bengal, the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh asserted that lockdown should be implemented properly in the state. Ghosh alleged that the lockdown has not been followed properly in West Bengal and demanded strict rules in the containment zones along with effective arrangments, to stop the increase in the number of COVID cases.

"Lockdown has not been properly followed here. Lockdown should be implemented properly here and there should be strictness in containment zones",Ghosh told ANI.

Ghosh castigated the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pretending to do work amid the COVID pandemic. He also said the BJP in the state is ready to co-operate and help the government during this time.

"There should be effective arrangments to stop the increase in the number of cases. The government here has only portayed that a lot of work has been done but nothing has really happened. We are ready to co-operate and help the government in this," he said.

Ghosh blamed the opposition party for the rise in number in COVID cases in the state as the TMC ministers and leaders failed to follow the lockdown and the result of this even the people in the state have not followed it.

"Recently a TMC MLA died which is very sad. Several of their leaders are ill. I told the Chief Minister that your people do not follow lockdown. We follow it and still you file cases or FIR against us," he said.

Lockdown extended in West Bengal

Lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till July 31 with certain relaxations in restrictions, according to the West Bengal Government. The current phase of the lockdown in the state is due to end on June 30. Educational institutions are already shut till July end. Suspension of public transport services like train and metro services will remain in place. The announcement came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata over the Covid-19 situation in the state.

COVID-19 situation in WB

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Thursday, West Bengal's total confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 15,173, out of which 4,880 are active cases and 9,702 patients have recovered from the disease and 591 people have succumbed to the infection.

