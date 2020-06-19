Mamata Banerjee Backs Modi Govt On LAC, Says, 'block China’s Entry Into Rlys, Telecom'

Backing the Modi government against China, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, said that her party was in solidarity with the government, in the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi, as per sources. Moreover, Banerjee has suggested that China be barred from entering India's telecom, railways and aviation sectors, add sources. She allegedly said 'India will win, China will lose'.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Live Updates: Results declaration in progress for 19 seats

Mamata: 'TMC solidly with the govt'

"We will not talk anything that gives a wrong message. Queries will be raised internally. We will not bow down our head to China," said Banerjee report sources.

Cong Kargil neta Zakir Hussain's 'pro-China' conversation caught on tape; BJP attacks

Pointing out the difference between the Chinese and Indian governments, Banerjee added that unlike India, China is not democracy. While China being a dictatorship country, she said that they can do what they feel, but the Indian political parties have to work together. She also lauded PM Modi for calling the all-party meeting, stating that it showed that we are united behind our Jawans.

Sources stated that Banerjee said, "India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity, think with unity, work with unity. We are solidly with the Government".

LAC faceoff: PM Modi warns China, says 'India capable of befitting reply if instigated'

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet'

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He had then called an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre alleging 'insult to Army' as Cong assures govt support

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. In total there have been 76 casualties and 20 fatalities in the clash, as reported by the Indian Army.