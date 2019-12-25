BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Owaisi, Says He Is Indulging In 'opportunistic Politics'

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of misleading the nation over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Rao also mentioned that Owaisi, who was once an ally of Congress, never opposed NPR when Congress came up with it.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "Owaisi is misleading country again and again. He was UPA's supporter till 2009; even after that he supported them. In Hyderabad, he had an alliance with the Congress. So he must answer what was the need of NPR when Congress came out with it in 2004 and 2010. When you are supporting Congress, you are okay with NPR, but when BJP is updating the same, you have a problem. Owaisi is doing opportunistic politics."

READ | Owaisi Accuses Amit Shah Of 'lying' On NPR-NRC Link; Challenges Him For An Open Debate

Coming to West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stand on NPR, he said, "Mamata Banerjee is getting confused over NRC, not BJP. NRC will be implemented in future. There will be a discussion over it before its implementation. NCR and NPR should not be related because these two are different procedures. In the future when NRC will be implemented, the government will put out all the information related to it. Anti-democratic activities are taking place in West Bengal. We condemn the behaviour meted out to West Bengal Governor at Jadavpur University. The Governor has been insulted time and again. The TMC is resorting to violence using goons, they don't believe in democracy."

READ | Amit Shah Dismisses Owaisi's Claim Of NRC-NPR Being Linked; Mocks Him For Comparison

Earlier on Tuesday, Rao had slammed Owaisi on the same. Taking to Twitter, Rao had asked Owaisi to "stop being a hypocrite".

Stop being a hypocrite @asadowaisi. NPR was first carried out in 2010 after Act was amended in Dec 2004 when Congres was in power. You supported Congress in Delhi and shared power in Hyderabad Corpn. कांग्रेस करे तो धर्म निरपेक्ष, हम करे तो सांप्रदायिक। ये क्या कुतर्क है जनाब! https://t.co/18ay9J6Fxs — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 24, 2019

READ | 'NPR First Step Towards NRC; Amit Shah Misleading Country': Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi's comment on NPR

AIMIM chief and a member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday had said that the National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said 'Owaisi Ji NRC will be implemented across the country'. Amit Shah Sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents. The final list will be NRC," Owaisi said.

READ | 'After CAA And NRC, Opposition Trying To Spread Misinformation On NPR': GVL Narasimha Rao