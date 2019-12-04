BJP's Sambit Patra Takes A 'Out On Bail Club' Jibe To SC Granting Bail To Chidambaram

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra has reacted to the massive development on Wednesday where former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram has been granted bail by Supreme Court after 106 days of being arrested in the INX Media Case. Sambit Patra took a jibe at the Congress and said that finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC (Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress. He named the likes of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

'He joins the coveted club'

So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:

1)Sonia Gandhi

2)Rahul Gandhi

3)Robert Vadra

4)Motilal Vohra

5)Bhupinder Hooda

6)Sashi Tharoor

Etc Etc https://t.co/VPVxcqzv4H — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 4, 2019

Major relief to P Chidambaram

Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that even if there is an allegation of grave offences, bail cannot be denied. This comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in the judicial custody. The Supreme Court also said that Chidambaram will have to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 Lakh.

Chidambaram barred from media interaction

In its verdict, the top court also said that contentions recorded by the HC needs to be considered at the time of trial in the case. It said that despite ruling in favour of Chidambaram in the triple test, it did not grant him bail. However, the apex court said that the bail decision should be taken on a case to case basis. The Supreme Court also barred Chidambaram from interacting with media or to make public statements in connection with this case. It also said that he should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses.

The INX Media case

CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.

