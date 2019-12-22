BJP's Vijay Goel Highlights Centre's Work, Alleges AAP Of Creating Hindrances

With the Delhi assembly election expected to take place early in 2020, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday, December 22, asserted that the central government has done more developmental work in the national capital as compared to the AAP dispensation which is is power here.

"There is a message among the citizens of Delhi and the message is that the central government has done more developmental work in Delhi as compared to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. After the regularisation of 1731 unauthorised colonies the people are looking towards and are hopeful about electricity, water, sewer, drainage etc," he added.

"But the Kejriwal government is creating hindrances. It created hindrance in our plan to develop each house of JJ cluster into two-bedroom flats," alleged Goel.

PM Modi slams opposition for politicising Delhi metro work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kicked off BJP's election campaign as he addressed a rally at the Ramlila Maidan and emphasized the party's effort to make the commute in Delhi comfortable. While addressing the crowd, PM Modi took an apparent jibe at the opposition for politicising the metro project and further highlighted BJP's efforts in expanding the Delhi Metro unprecedentedly. Furthermore, Prime Minister apprised about the expansion in the work of the metro.

"We've continuously tried to make the commute in Delhi comfortable. Had the Delhi govt not politicized the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. In the last five years, we have expanded Delhi Metro unprecedentedly. Prior to 2014, the Delhi Metro network was expanding at an average of 14 km per year. Now, the work of expansion of Delhi Metro is being done on an average of 25 km per year."

"We've concentrated on the streets of Delhi and have developed peripheral expressways all around the region. These expressways were stalled for a long time," PM Modi added.

