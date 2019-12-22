Kamal Haasan Slams BJP Over CAA, Says His Fight 'won't Stop Till This Tyranny Goes Off'

On Saturday, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, stating that the party's majority in the Parliament does not give them the authority to destroy the 'fabric' of the country. Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-politician said that the party has no right to deny "one's ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it." He also stated that fight "won't stop till this tyranny goes off."

Read: Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan extends support towards DMK's anti-CAA rally scheduled on Dec 23

High time, they realise that majority in Parliament doesn’t give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation. After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one’s ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won’t stop till this tyranny goes off. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 21, 2019

Read: Kamal Haasan stopped from protesting at Madras University, remarks 'India not a gulistan'

Kamal Hassan tries to mobilise Madras University

In a bid to support the protesting college students at Madras University, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who came to the campus on Wednesday, was blocked by police from entering. He claimed that he had come to voice his opposition in the capacity of defender of students. Condemning the Tamil Nadu government for keeping students allegedly locked in campus, he said he had come to ensure food supply is provided to the 700 students on campus.

Read: Kamal Haasan’s MNM moves SC as 'last resort', says 'govt unperturbed by people's oppn'

MNM files PIL in SC

Recently Kamal Hassan led MNM had issued a press release on the public interest litigation (PIL) that they had filed in the Supreme Court earlier against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. According to the press release issued by the party, the CAA questioned the 'secular fabric of the constitution,' and thus they had to take the 'last resort' and approach the apex court. "It seems like the Central Government is unperturbed by the people’s opposition, the complications that will arise in our international relations due to this decision or the implications of this decision on the peace and harmony of the society." The press release also spoke about how the Makkal Needhi Maiam party and its President will face 'legal battles' to ensure that CAA does not come into action.

Read: Kamal Hassan blames 'government apathy' for techie's death in Chennai

Read: MNM Chief Kamal Haasan files petition in SC challenging CAA; says 'Democracy in ICU'