BJP Legal Cell Challenges Policy Guidelines For Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana In HC

A plea was filed in Delhi High Court by Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP, challenging the policy guidelines for the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' of the Delhi government. The case is listed before Justice Navin Chawla bench. Under the CM Teerth Yatra, Yojana Delhi government is providing free Pilgrimage up to 77000 senior citizens of the state. The petitioner challenged the process of the collection and selection of applications process by Aam Admi Party (AAP's) agents as well as questioned the mandatory requirements of only the voter ID and a certificate from an MLA.

Rajesh Kumar claims that the guidelines have been made only to further the agenda and campaign of AAP at the expense of public funds since the government has deliberately not provided any address for submission of application forms by citizens. This means, the only way to submit forms and applications is through AAP's local agents.

There is also no process of an acknowledgement for the receipt of applications as well, alleged Kumar. Furthermore, he stated that the mandatory requirement of only voter ID discriminates against other citizens, who have other documents such as passport, driving licence, etc. The petitioner has approached the High Court claiming that the Delhi government needs to frame "non-discriminatory guidelines" and invite fresh applications for the scheme since this has been deliberately designed to lure only voters of Delhi.

What is the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana?

Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana is recently announced by the Delhi Chief Minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal. Under the CM Teerth Yatra, Yojana Delhi government are providing free Pilgrimage up to 77000 senior citizens of the state. The online application form for Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana started form 5 December 2018 at the Delhi e-district portal. These 77000 pilgrimages will be selected from 77 assembly areas. Each 1000 will be selected from each assembly area.

