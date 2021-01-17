BKU(L) Writes To Delhi Police, Seeks Permission To Shift Protests At Ramlila Ground

With the impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions continuing, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) - one of the protesting factions - has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking permission to continue the agitation at the Ramlila Ground in the national capital. Citing the Supreme Court direction, BKU(L) President Shyoraj Singh has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to allow the protests at Ramlila so that citizens do not face any difficulties.

"While the Supreme Court has stayed the three farm laws, during the hearing it had suggested our counsel to shift our protests at a specific site designated by the Delhi government and the police like the Ramlila Ground so that the demonstrations can continue peacefully. As the President of the BKU(L) to grant us the permission to continue our protest at the Ramlila Ground peacefully to uphold the sanctity of the Supreme Court," the NKU(L) letter to Delhi Police read.

While staying the implementation of the farm laws on Tuesday, the apex court had also suggested the protesting factions to shift the protests to a designated site, after consulting the Delhi government and the police. The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. The unions have been demonstrating against the three contentious farm laws for nearly two months at borders of the national capital.

10th round of talks ends inconclusively

On Friday, the Centre's 10th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere. Observing that the Ministers including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash tried to address the concerns of farmers, he acknowledged that no agreement could not be reached. The next round of talks will be held at noon on January 19.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Centre has sent a proposal to the unions on Sunday. He added that the government has agreed to address their concerns over mandis and the traders' registration amongst other things.

"We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws," Tomar told ANI.

