NIA Summons To Farm Leader Draws SAD's Ire, Claims 'Centre Trying To Tire Out Protesters'

The National Investigation Agency's summons to Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society (LBIWS) president Baldev Singh Sirsa has drawn the ire of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Incidentally, the LBIWS is one of the farmers' unions participating in the talks with the Centre to resolve the standoff over the agrarian laws. Condemning the NIA's action, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday claimed that this was an attempt to "intimidate" the farmers protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Moreover, Badal accused the Union government of trying to tire out farmers.

Strongly condemn Centre's attempts to intimidate farmer leaders & supporters of #KisanAndolan by calling them for questioning by #NIA & ED. They aren't anti-nationals. And after failure of talks for the 9th time, it's absolutely clear that GOI is only trying to tire out farmers. pic.twitter.com/3x5T8VNdph — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 16, 2021

NIA's case

Sirsa has been asked to appear before the NIA on January 17 in connection with the case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and other persons associated with pro-Khalistan terror group Sikhs for Justice. The FIR has been registered under Sections 120B, 124A, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B and 20 of the UAPA. The agency has accused the terror group of a conspiracy to create an “atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the Government of India”.

Claiming that huge funds are being sent to pro-Khalistan elements based in India, the NIA accused the SFJ leadership of plotting to undertake terrorist attacks in the country. As per the NIA, this banned organization wants to create a separate nation of Khalistan after secession from India. Some of the other individuals summoned in the case include Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu, journalist Jasbir Singh and activist Gurpreet Singh.

The impasse over farm laws continues

On Friday, the Centre's 10th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere. Observing that the Ministers including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash tried to address the concerns of farmers, he acknowledged that no agreement could not be reached. The next round of talks will be held at noon on January 19.

