Bengaluru Police Joins 'Be Together Bangalore' Campaign To Increase Women's Safety

Bengaluru police joined an NGO to allay the fear among women residents to frequent certain areas in the city on the ground of personal safety. The initiative is called '#BeTogetherBangalore'.

The day 1 of #Betogetherbangalore went off well with the local people participating in the event and getting to know about our intention.

This is photo update for everyone.

Following are the photos from Veera Yodhara Park, 4th Block Koramangala pic.twitter.com/mXgacMEyge — Isha Pant, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) February 25, 2020

New campaign to help women

"In order to make public places in the city safe for women, the city police's southeast division has launched the social project along with NGO Durga. We have identified nearly eight places under our jurisdiction which women generally do not frequent," tweeted southeast division Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant.

She also reportedly said that they will get more women of different age groups and professions visit the NGO which will also encourage other women to join in.

We kickstarted our campaign #BetogetherBangalore with the Bengaluru City place in to inclusive spaces for women to access. We were overwhelmed with the fact that women came out, occupied on the streets and discussed how one can be an active bystander and deter crime.#beadurga pic.twitter.com/3vfm3BKRHu — monika (@monikarshekar) February 24, 2020

On February 20, Pant tweeted a list of eight places in Bengaluru which city's women felt uncomfortable visiting at night - Silk Board, Dairy Circle, Koramangala BDA Complex, Koramangla Regional Passport Office, Veera Yodhara Udhyanavana 4th Block, Grape Garden Koramangla 6th Block, Madiwala Market Street, and Spurthy Hospital Tavarekere.

She added that she wanted to make the city safe and thus will be at the locations for three hours for a fortnight to spread awareness regarding safety.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble also backed the campaign. He posted a video on TikTok and expressed his support for the campaign.

Day 1 of #Betogetherbangalore at Madiwala market Street pic.twitter.com/ktQ08gASrW — Isha Pant, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) February 25, 2020

