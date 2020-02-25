The Debate
Bengaluru Police Joins 'Be Together Bangalore' Campaign To Increase Women's Safety

General News

Bengaluru police joined an NGO to allay the fear among women residents to frequent certain areas in the city on the ground of personal safety

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengaluru

Bengaluru police joined an NGO to allay the fear among women residents to frequent certain areas in the city on the ground of personal safety. The initiative is called '#BeTogetherBangalore'.

READ: Fugitive Gangster Ravi Pujari Sent To 7-day Police Custody By Bengaluru Court

New campaign to help women

"In order to make public places in the city safe for women, the city police's southeast division has launched the social project along with NGO Durga. We have identified nearly eight places under our jurisdiction which women generally do not frequent," tweeted southeast division Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant.

She also reportedly said that they will get more women of different age groups and professions visit the NGO which will also encourage other women to join in. 

READ: Bengaluru Police Learn Zumba, Netizens Call It 'amazing Initiative'; See Video

On February 20, Pant tweeted a list of eight places in Bengaluru which city's women felt uncomfortable visiting at night - Silk Board, Dairy Circle, Koramangala BDA Complex, Koramangla Regional Passport Office, Veera Yodhara Udhyanavana 4th Block, Grape Garden Koramangla 6th Block, Madiwala Market Street, and Spurthy Hospital Tavarekere.

She added that she wanted to make the city safe and thus will be at the locations for three hours for a fortnight to spread awareness regarding safety.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble also backed the campaign. He posted a video on TikTok and expressed his support for the campaign.

READ: Bengaluru Police To Install Policewomen Mannequins At Places Visited Frequently By Women

READ: NCW To Organise 'Power Walk' To Spread Awareness On Women's Safety

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
