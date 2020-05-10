Track 10 Covid Contacts, Not 3; Improve Doubling Rate To 20: BMC Chief's Mumbai Imperative

The new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal held a meeting with all the senior BMC officers to discuss ways to tackle COVID-19 situation in the city. During the meeting, it was decided that the corporation will be focusing on ways to increase the doubling rate of the Coronavirus from 10 days to 20 days in the city. Further, a detailed discussion was held to divide Mumbai into seven different zones. Along with it, one IAS officer will be looking after each zone.

Meanwhile, the BMC released a new roadmap under the new Commissioner to tackle the Coronavirus crisis in the city. Iqbal Singh Chahal took charge as the new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner on Friday, while, the previous commissioner, Pravin Pardeshi, has been transferred to the Urban Development department as Additional Chief Secretary.

New roadmap to tackle COVID-19

According to sources, the BMC's new strategy to tackle the COVID-19 crisis is aggressive tracking and quarantining. According to the new strategy, instead of quarantining three close contacts of positive patients, now 10 close contacts will be quarantined. The BMC is aiming to improve the bed management at the public and private hospitals and to increase the isolation centres and isolation beds to over 75,000.

Further, the corporation will be tackling the shortage of doctors and hospital staff and facilities to revive critical patients. Along with it, the municipal corporation will be issuing a new protocol for the better management of dead bodies.

BMC reduces working strength

On Friday, the BMC directed 75% of its staff to report for work in Mumbai amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases. The April 30 order which mandated compulsory attendance for all employees has been amended. Initially, the BMC was working at 50% strength.

As per the Public Health Department of the BMC, more Coronavirus Care Centres would be set up in the next 15 days. It added that quarantine facilities are being developed at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, BKC MMRDA ground, Mahim Nature Park and NESCO ground where the asymptomatic positive COVID-19 patients from highly dense slum pockets will be kept. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the BMC also announced the closure of liquor shops and non-essential shops, just a day after the relaxation of lockdown guidelines.

