Amid Rise In Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases, BMC Directs Only 75% Staff To Report For Work

rk from their nearest ward offices. Warning that the salary would be cut on not reporting to work, the BMC exempted staffers of more than 55 years of age not holding senior positions and having co-morbidities from this rule.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 56,342 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 16,540 patients have recovered while 1,886 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry revealed that 3,390 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours in India. With 1273 individuals recovering from COVID-19 in the same period, the country's recovery rate stands at 29.36%. Aggarwal observed that no fresh novel coronavirus case had been detected in 42 districts in the past 28 days.

