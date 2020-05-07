Neighbouring Civic Bodies Mull Barring Residents Returning Home If They Work In Mumbai

As the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is witnessing a sharp rise, some civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have barred the residents to return home if they work in Mumbai in order to contain the spread of the virus. The municipal bodies of Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, and Ambernath have issued an order to ban the residents. Meanwhile, the Kalyan civic body has kept the order on hold due to criticism.

Reportedly, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is considering to bar the residents from returning. According to the public works department (public undertaking) minister and the guardian minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde, the cases are rising because of the people travelling between Mumbai and Thane. However, Mumbai's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh has called he decision by the civic bodies unfair.

As of Wednesday at 6 pm, 769 more positive novel coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai, thus crossing the 10,000 mark.

BMC orders closure of non-essentials

A day after the relaxation of the lockdown guidelines, the BMC on Tuesday announced the closure of liquor shops and non-essential shops. Amid the rising number of cases in Mumbai, the BMC also issued revised guidelines with respect to those issued by the Home Ministry after it extended the lockdown till May 17. The financial capital city has also been recognized as a red zone by the Central Government.

Mumbai Police restricts movement from 8 pm to 7 am

In the view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai police have prohibited the movement of one or more persons in Mumbai for non-essential activities from 8 pm to 7 am. However, this restriction will not be applicable to individuals travelling for medical reasons. Moreover, social distancing norms, i.e a distance of 6 feet must be followed at all times. Any individual contravening the Mumbai Police's order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order would remain in force till midnight of May 17.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 52,952, including 35,902 active cases. While 1,783 deaths have been reported overall, around 15,267 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.

