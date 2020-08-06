'BMC Doesn't Care About SC': Bihar DGP Slams Continued Quarantine Of Sushant Case Officer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for the transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case questioned the Mumbai Police regarding the treatment meted out to the Bihar Police team that arrived to probe the case.

'What will you call it?'

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the decision of Mumbai Police in which it quarantined IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from Patna "doesn’t send a good message". Reacting to this, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday said that despite criticism from the Apex court, the BMC in Mumbai has not released him yet.

In a tweet in Hindi, DGP Pandey said, "The Honourable Supreme Court made a serious remark that it is wrong to force the IPS Vinay Tiwari of Bihar to be forcefully quarantined in Mumbai, yet the BMC has not released him yet. They do not even care about the Supreme Court! Now, what will you call it ??? regret!"

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा ये गम्भीर टिप्पणी की गयी हैकि बिहार के IPS विनय तिवारी को मुंबई में ज़बरदस्ती कोरंटिन किया जाना ग़लत है फिर भी BMC ने उन्हें अभी तक उन्हें मुक्त नहीं किया है.वे सुप्रीम कोर्ट की भी परवाह नहीं करते! अब इसको आप क्या कहेंगे??? अफ़सोस! — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, Gupteshwar Pandey informed that Patna IG had written a letter to the Chief of BMC opposing the "forceful quarantine" of IPS Vinay Tiwari and requested him to be freed. He said that BMC has also sent a reply to the letter to Patna Police in which they have rejected their request. "Now our SP Vinay Tiwari now will be imprisoned there for 14 days. This decision by BMC is unfortunate!" he said.

पटना IG ने BMC के चीफ़ को पत्र लिखकर IPSविनय तिवारी को कोरंटिन करने का विरोध करते हुए उनको मुक्त करने का अनुरोध किया था जिसको ठुकरा दिया गया है.BMC ने पत्र का जबाब भी पटना पुलिस को भेज दिया है.यानि हमारे SP विनय तिवारी अब 14 दिन तक वहीं क़ैद रहेंगे.BMCका यह फ़ैसला दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! pic.twitter.com/ZHLfeZMGoo — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 5, 2020

'Use digital platforms for interactions'

The Mumbai civic body suggested use of digital platforms to avoid physical contact in its response to Bihar Police's letter seeking exemption from home quarantine norms for IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who landed in the city on Sunday to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked Bihar Police to use digital platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet, Microsoft Teams or others, for interactions in the city. The BMC stated this in its response to the letter submitted by Bihar Police on August 3 seeking exemption from home quarantine protocols for Tiwari.

The Patna city SP, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday to head a team of Bihar police probing the Rajput death case, was quarantined by the BMC for 14 days. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 24.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case filed by the late actor's father in Patna against his son's Mumbai-based ex-girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. The Bihar government has recommended the probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

