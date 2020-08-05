PM Modi Lands In Ayodhya; Will Share Stage With RSS Chief Bhagwat First Time As PM; WATCH

Hours before the much-awaited 'Bhumi Pujan' event on Wednesday, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP national vice president Uma Bharti arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived at the site. PM Modi reached Ayodhya from Lucknow in an IAF chopper and was greeted by UP CM Yogi.

'No discrimination in our country'

"Ayodhya has united our nation like never before. Now Indians all over the world can be proud and say that there is no discrimination in our country," Uma Bharti said.

On August 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the 'Bhumi Pujan' scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Before taking briefing from officials on the minutest details about the preparations, the Chief Minister went straight for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony. In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

According to ANI, he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. The event which is scheduled at 12:30 PM will see PM Modi share a stage with RSS Supremo Bhagwat for the first time since becoming Prime Minister.

