Subramanian Swamy States Prime Expectation From PM Modi In Ayodhya; Makes Ram Setu Pitch

Ahead of PM Modi's departure to Ayodhya, where he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram Temple, Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister "must declare" on the Ayodhya stage that Ram Setu is a National Heritage Monument.

'Today PM Modi must declare...'

Dr Swamy who has been demanding for years that Ram Setu be declared a national heritage monument said that it satisfies all the conditions of the AMASR Act, He also said PM Modi should inform the Supreme Court as per the notice issued to government in 2015. "The file from Culture Ministry is lying on PM's table," he added.

Today PM Modi must declare on the Ayodhya stage that Ram Setu is a National Heritage Monument since it satisfies all the conditions of the AMASR Act and inform the SC as per the Notice on my WP issued to Govt in 2015. The file from Culture Ministry is lying on PM's table — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 5, 2020

In April, Dr Swamy had shared an old report of February 2019 while issuing a reminder to PM Modi. The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier filed a petition before the apex seeking early hearing of his application to recognise Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument. The bench headed by CJI Bobde asked Swamy to mention the matter after three months and asked the Centre to make its stand clear by filing an affidavit. "Mention after three months. After three months we will look into this," the bench said.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban or Rameswaram Island off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Mannar Island on the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. It holds special importance to Hindus as in the epic Ramayana, the Rama Setu was constructed by the ‘Vanara army’ to rescue Sita who was being held captive by Lanka's King Ravana.

PM Modi to perform 'Bhumi Pujan'

Meanwhile, the much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhumi Pujan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', ANI reported.

Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With agency inputs)