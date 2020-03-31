Vacant Buildings, Hotels, Lodges To Be Converted Into COVID-19 Quarantine Facility: BMC

Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioner of Wards to order for requisitioning of private rooms and buildings that are vacant and can be used as a quarantine facility.

In a release, the BMC Chief noted that a large number of high-risk and low-risk people who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients live in small and congested houses/localities and use common sanitation facility. Pardeshi said such people are vulnerable to getting infected with the deadly disease, and therefore suggested them to be shifted in private establishments.

Praveen added that private rooms, residential buildings, hotels, hostels, halls, colleges and lobbies that are lying vacant due to ongoing lockdown can be used as quarantine facilities for people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients but are asymptomatic.

The BMC Commissioner also ordered the Assistant Commissioners to ensure food and basic amenities to the people undergoing quarantine. He said that owners of the above-mentioned establishments can be paid appropriately for using their properties and facilities. Praveen also empowered the Assistant Commissioners to take actions against any person who refuses to comply with the orders.

Here is the Municipal Commissioner's order

BMC starts GIS mapping of COVID-19 affected areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started GIS mapping of Coronavirus affected areas in the city and set up a 'war room' to monitor the viral infection in the city and take steps to prevent its spread further. The maps of the areas where there are a higher number of Coronavirus cases will be posted on the civic body's website to provide information about it to the public, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said in a release.

With the help of the maps, residents in those areas could take precautions more vigilantly, and people visiting those places for any work could easily take preventive measures, he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sent two senior IAS officers - Ashwini Bhide and Dr Ramaswamy N - on deputation to the BMC to take steps to contain the spread of the deadly disease in the country's financial capital, the civic body said.

The BMC has also formed a 'corona war room' in its disaster control unit which will be functional round-the-clock and various activities like planning, prevention and management of the pandemic will be conducted there.

